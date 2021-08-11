William Blair Weighs in on American International Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

