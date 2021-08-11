William Blair Weighs in on Hillman Solutions Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLMN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.