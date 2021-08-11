William Blair Weighs in on Penumbra, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penumbra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

NYSE:PEN opened at $258.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

