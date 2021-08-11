William Blair Weighs in on Twist Bioscience Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Twist Bioscience in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.96). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.85. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock worth $14,412,726. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

