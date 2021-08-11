Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.45. Winpak shares last traded at C$42.38, with a volume of 88,688 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$45.00 target price on Winpak in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC set a C$40.47 target price on Winpak in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$299.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7246259 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.56%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

