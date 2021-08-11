Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 110,025 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. OLO comprises about 1.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of OLO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 19,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,998. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.65.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

