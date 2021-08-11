Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 3.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

ADSK stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.11. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $335.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

