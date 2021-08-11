Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for 1.7% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Truist lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

