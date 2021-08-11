Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 31,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS remained flat at $$30.65 on Wednesday. 341,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

