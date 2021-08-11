Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

NYSE:TYL traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $475.54. 6,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,697 shares of company stock valued at $19,494,340 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

