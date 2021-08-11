Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Has $7.06 Million Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up 2.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT traded down $5.98 on Wednesday, hitting $257.63. 49,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

