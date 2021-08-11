Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Sells 25,249 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,249 shares during the period. PagSeguro Digital comprises 1.5% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,118. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

