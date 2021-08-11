WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.74. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 95,753 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3,967.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.