WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 375,728 shares.The stock last traded at $61.50 and had previously closed at $60.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

