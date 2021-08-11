Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.
NASDAQ WIX traded down $52.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.29. The company had a trading volume of 140,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Wix.com by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Wix.com by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.