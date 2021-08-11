Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX traded down $52.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.29. The company had a trading volume of 140,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Wix.com by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Wix.com by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.