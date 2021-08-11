Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down to $259.50

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $259.50, but opened at $236.00. Wix.com shares last traded at $225.50, with a volume of 39,400 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

