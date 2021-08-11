Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $46.38 on Wednesday, reaching $213.12. 184,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.44. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $213.12 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

