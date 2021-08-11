Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS: WTKWY):

8/5/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/5/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

8/5/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/27/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

7/27/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/7/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/30/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.35. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

