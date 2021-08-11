World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of World Acceptance worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in World Acceptance by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $195.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 13.37.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,403 shares of company stock worth $3,899,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

