World Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,121.00 (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0317 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, World Token has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $78,121.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00160563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,594.37 or 0.99639171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.86 or 0.00869468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,573,434 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

