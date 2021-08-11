Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,766.13

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,766.13 ($49.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,775 ($49.32). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,700 ($48.34), with a volume of 75,971 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,766.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61.

Get Worldwide Healthcare Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.