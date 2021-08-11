WP Advisors LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.57. 299,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,399,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

