WP Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.6% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 49,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 18,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 127,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

