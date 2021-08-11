WP Advisors LLC Has $35.39 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,438 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned 1.25% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $35,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,300,000 after purchasing an additional 202,577 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,991,000 after acquiring an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA stock remained flat at $$50.12 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,777. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.