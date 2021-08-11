WP Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 2.8% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 98,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

