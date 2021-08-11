WP Advisors LLC Has $7.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,974 shares of company stock valued at $246,530,067 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,753.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,598.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.