WP Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

RPV stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. 11,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.04. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

