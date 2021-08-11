WP Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Alibaba Group by 176.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.39. The company had a trading volume of 290,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759,133. The company has a market cap of $528.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.81.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

