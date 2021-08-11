WP Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,295,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total value of $4,040,111.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,501.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,895 shares of company stock worth $83,749,489 over the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

REGN stock traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.65. 13,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,469. The company has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $640.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $562.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

