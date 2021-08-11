WP Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 6.0% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $359.77. 319,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,401,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,751.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,319,070 shares of company stock valued at $793,504,575 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

