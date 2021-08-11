WP Advisors LLC Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 562,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,000. Itaú Unibanco makes up approximately 1.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ITUB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 640,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,775,840. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

