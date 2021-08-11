Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Trading 103.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $636.01 or 0.01375361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $25,074.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 103.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00152984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.90 or 1.00109561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00851052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

