Wrapped NXM Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $106.61 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $63.57 or 0.00139286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

