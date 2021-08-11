WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSPOF shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $121.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.29.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

