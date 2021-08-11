WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$168.00 at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$152.17.

WSP stock traded up C$9.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$160.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$144.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$82.95 and a 12 month high of C$160.77.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

