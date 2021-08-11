WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian downgraded WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.33.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$7.62 on Wednesday, reaching C$158.64. 78,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$82.95 and a twelve month high of C$159.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.36.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.