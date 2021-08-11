WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 199,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WW International will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.