WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 70.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.
Shares of WW traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 199,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. WW International has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42.
In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in WW International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter worth $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
