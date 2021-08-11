WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. WW International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of WW traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 422,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,768,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

