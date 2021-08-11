WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.29, but opened at $23.87. WW International shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 29,656 shares.
The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WW International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42.
About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.