WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $32.29, but opened at $23.87. WW International shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 29,656 shares.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,697 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,500 in the last 90 days. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of WW International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

