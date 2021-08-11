X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.33 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $35,937.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,142,562,058 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

