Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

