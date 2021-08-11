Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading 7.7% Higher

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.09. 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 181,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $759.94 million, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

