XIO Price Up 1.7% This Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000076 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

