Xometry (XMTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

