XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Trading Down 0.9%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) shares dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $76.28 and last traded at $76.28. Approximately 501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.00.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.60.
XP Power Ltd. Is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and provision of power supply solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Asia. The company was founded by James Edwards Peters in November 1988 and is headquartered in Singapore.
