XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 7,500 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,235,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,520,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $617,100.00.

On Friday, May 28th, John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.71. The stock had a trading volume of 167,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,339. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after buying an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

