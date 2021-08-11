XTRABYTES Achieves Market Cap of $981,466.04 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $981,466.04 and $111.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.04 or 0.99817781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.