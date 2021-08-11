Xuez (XUEZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,435.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $111,008.57 and $57,435.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,111,539 coins and its circulating supply is 4,145,105 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Buying and Selling Xuez

