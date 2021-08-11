Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after buying an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after buying an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.76. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $130.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

