Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 7.6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.23. 41,165 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,867,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in Yatsen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $13,479,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $863,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

